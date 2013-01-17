BRIEF-International Shipholding to emerge from bankruptcy as a subsidiary of Seacor Holdings
* International Shipholding Corporation advances towards emergence from bankruptcy as a subsidiary of Seacor Holdings Inc
LONDON Jan 17 Metrodome Group PLC : * Reviewing its position with regard to Metrodome stock and debtor balances
currently held by HMV, blockbuster * Reviewing its position with regard to potential value of any related
write-offs that might be necessary
NEW YORK, June 1 Senior creditors of Puerto Rican debt backed by the island's sales tax revenues are seeking to depose government officials over what they see as conflicts of interest in how the U.S. territory manages its bond payments.