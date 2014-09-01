Sept 1 Metrofile Holdings Ltd :

* Fy revenue increased by 14.4 pct to R675.3 million

* Profit before taxation 209.7 million rand

* Final dividend per ordinary share proposed/paid 8.0 cents

* FY Headline EPS increased by 34.9 pct to and 34.4 cents (2013: 25.5 cents)

* Results are exaggerated due insurance proceeds in respect of fire experienced, in October 2013 by Metrofile records management business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: