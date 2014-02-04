BRIEF-ZTE's trading in A-shares to resume after board approves stock incentive plan
* Says trading in A-shares to resume on April 25 after board approves stock incentive plan
JOHANNESBURG Feb 4 Metrofile Holdings Ltd : * Headline earnings per share for the period ended 31 December 2013 are
expected to be between 20% and 24% higher * Says EPS are expected to be more than 30% higher than the previous
corresponding period
