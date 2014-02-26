BRIEF-Bidenergy Ltd says promoted Phil Adams to managing director
* Adams replaces managing director and co-founder Stuart Allinson
JOHANNESBURG Feb 26 Metrofile Holdings Ltd : * Says 6 month ended 31 December revenue 11.5% up to R314,0 million * Says six mnths ended December 31 HEPS 20.0% to 14,4 cents per share * Says EBITDA 15,5% up to R104,2 million * Says six mnths ended December 31 interim dividend up 55.6 pct to 7,0 cents per share * Metrofile remains optimistic of continued growth across all business units
LONDON, May 1Social media were heavily criticised by a committee of British lawmakers on Monday for failing to do enough to remove illegal and extremist material posted on their sites, and for not preventing it appearing in the first place.