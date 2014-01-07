Jan 6 Metro-North Railroad President Howard
Permut is expected to retire by the end of this month, as the
company faces federal pressure to ramp up its safety systems
after a deadly train crash in December, the Wall Street Journal
reported on Monday.
Permut who has served as Metro-North's president since 2008,
will be succeeded by Joseph Giulietti, the executive director of
the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority, the Journal
said, citing officials familiar with the matter. (r.reuters.com/new75v)
Metro-North Railroad could not be reached for comment by
Reuters outside of regular U.S. business hours.
Last month, federal regulators launched a 60-day safety
assessment of Metro-North, operator of the train that derailed
on Dec. 1 as it entered a sharp curve in New York's Bronx
borough, killing four people and injuring 70 others.
The December train derailment was the latest in a string of
problems last year for Metro-North, the second busiest U.S.
commuter railroad in terms of monthly ridership.
The accident marked the first customer fatality in
Metro-North's three-decade history and the Metropolitan
Transportation Authority, which operates Metro-North, called it
a "black day" for the railroad.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover and Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore;
Editing by Supriya Kurane)