MANILA, March 1 Full year ending Dec. 31, 2011. (in billion pesos) Net income 5.06 vs 2.87 Core net income 5.10 vs 3.86 Revenue 22.07 vs 18.56 EPS (basic, peso) 22.49 vs 14.23 Note: Philippine conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp is a unit of Hong Kong's First Pacific Co Ltd . It has interests in water utility, power distribution via Manila Electric Co, infrastructure, toll roads via Metro Pacific Tollways Corp, and healthcare. ($1 = 42.75 pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz)