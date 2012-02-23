Feb 23 MetroPCS Communications
posted higher fourth-quarter revenue and earnings, sending its
shares up nearly 7 percent.
The wireless operator for cost-conscious consumers said
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization
rose to $362 million from $315 million a year earlier. This
compared with an estimate of $329.8 million from Robert W. Baird
analyst Will Power.
Net income rose to $91 million, or 25 cents per share, from
$14 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $1.24 billion from $1.07 billion, in line
with the average estimate from analysts polled by Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.