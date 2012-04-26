* Q1 EPS $0.06 vs est $0.17
* Q1 rev $1.27 bln vs est $1.29 bln
* Shares fall as much as 13 pct
By Sruthi Ramakrishnan
April 26 MetroPCS Communications Inc
said it will expand its high-speed networks and launch more
smartphone handsets this year as it looks to tackle
slower-than-expected subscriber additions that hurt the
company's profit in the first quarter.
MetroPCS and rival Leap Wireless International,
which cater to cost-conscious customers, have been facing the
heat as bigger rivals such as Sprint Nextel Corp and
Deutsche Telekom AG's T-Mobile USA enter the low-cost
phone market.
Carlos Slim's cellphone giant America Movil is
also giving stiff competition to MetroPCS and Leap through its
Tracfone Straight Talk plan.
MetroPCS expects the transition to smartphones to boost
average revenue per user (ARPU) -- up 14 cents to $40.56 in the
first quarter -- and compensate for falling customer growth.
"Subscriber growth is getting hard to come by for everyone
in the market. While the leaders are making a relatively
graceful transition from subscriber growth to pricing growth,
the smaller players are not," Bernstein Research analyst Craig
Moffett told Reuters.
Leap reported ARPU of $42.59, up 8.2 percent, while Sprint's
ARPU was $59.88.
MetroPCS added 131,654 new subscribers to end the first
quarter with 9.4 million subscribers, against the 236,000 to
400,000 expected by analysts.
Churn -- or customer defection rate -- remained flat at 3.1
percent for MetroPCS.
Leap Wireless also posted a wider-than-expected quarterly
loss on Wednesday as churn increased.
LTE BUILDOUT
MetroPCS expects to bring out at least two LTE devices this
year, and has announced a low cost 4G LTE service plan.
"We anticipate the first wave of affordable 4G LTE
smartphones to be introduced prior to the back-to-school
season," Chief Operating Officer Tom Keys said on a conference
call with analysts.
Citi analyst Michael Rollins said the company is benefiting
from its deepening smartphone penetration.
Rollins, however, remained neutral on the stock, saying the
company's 4G Smartphone strategy is misaligned with its success
as a low-cost provider.
The company said it had built about 80 percent of its 4G LTE
network and had over 580,000 4G LTE subscribers at the end of
the first quarter.
"We anticipate covering our full CDMA footprint with 4G LTE
base stations by the middle of the third quarter," COO Keys
said.
Shares of MetroPCS, after sliding as much as 13 percent,
were trading down 9 percent at $7.20 on Thursday on the New York
Stock Exchange. Leap's shares were down 20 percent at $6.16 on
the Nasdaq.