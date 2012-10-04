UPDATE 3-Sailing-Oracle Team USA get America's Cup headstart with New Zealand win
* Sweden's Artemis Racing beat Groupama Team France (Updates with challenger semi-final details, Spithill quotes)
Oct 4 Sprint Nextel Corp is in the early stages of considering a counter-offer for MetroPCS Communications Inc to top Deutsche Telekom AG's bid to combine it with T-Mobile USA, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.
Sprint is holding talks with its advisers to evaluate the feasibility of a higher offer, Bloomberg reported.
Deutsche Telekom is also prepared for a potential counter bid from Sprint Nextel and would consider better terms if necessary, Bloomberg said, citing a person familiar with the matter.
MetroPCS shares were down 1.4 percent at $12.10 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.
* Sweden's Artemis Racing beat Groupama Team France (Updates with challenger semi-final details, Spithill quotes)
CHICAGO, June 3 Adding Johnson & Johnson's Zytiga to standard hormone therapy reduced by nearly 40 percent the chance of death for men newly diagnosed with high-risk prostate cancer that had spread to other parts of the body, according to new trial results.