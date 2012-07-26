Shell says not experiencing operational disruptions in Qatar
LONDON, June 7 Royal Dutch Shell said on Wednesday its business is not experiencing any operational disruptions in Qatar in the wake of a decision by several Gulf countries to sever ties.
July 26 Mobile phone service provider MetroPCS Communications Inc posted a higher quarterly result, boosted by growth in service revenue.
Net income rose to $148.8 million, or 41 cents per share, from $84.3 million, or 23 cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue for the second quarter rose 6 percent to $1.28 billion.
LONDON, June 7 Royal Dutch Shell said on Wednesday its business is not experiencing any operational disruptions in Qatar in the wake of a decision by several Gulf countries to sever ties.
ATHENS/LONDON, June 7 Greece will return to markets once its borrowing costs drop below 5 percent, sources told Reuters, which could happen if the European Central Bank includes Greek bonds in its 2.3 trillion euro purchase programme.