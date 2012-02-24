NEW YORK Feb 24 Sprint Nextel Corp
walked away from a potential $8 billion purchase of smaller
rival MetroPCS Communications after Sprint's board
vetoed the deal on Wednesday, according to CNBC.
Citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter, CNBC
reported that MetroPCS shareholders would have received Sprint
shares and debt.
The deal would have given MetroPCS one third ownership of
the combined company and a 30 percent premium over the price of
MetroPCS shares on Wednesday, the day the companies had
expected to announce the deal, according to the report.
The two companies had been working on a potential deal for
months, according to CNBC.
MetroPCS declined comment and a Sprint representative was
not immediately available for comment.