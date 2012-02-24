* Sprint would have offered 30 pct premium -source
* Sprint board pulled the plug at the last-minute-source
* MetroPCS up 8.2 pct aftermarket, Sprint off 0.4 pct
NEW YORK, Feb 24 Sprint Nextel Corp
walked away from a potential multibillion dollar purchase of
smaller rival MetroPCS Communications at the last
minute, after Sprint's board vetoed the deal, sources familiar
with the situation said on Friday.
The deal, which would have offered MetroPCS a premium of
about 30 percent, was expected to be announced on Friday, but
the Sprint board decided at a meeting on Wednesday, against
going ahead with it, one of the sources said.
MetroPCS has a market capitalization of $4.2 billion, while
Sprint has a market value of about $7.5 billion. MetroPCS shares
rose 8.2 percent in after-market trading on Friday, while Sprint
fell about 0.4 percent.
MetroPCS declined comment and a Sprint representative was
not immediately available for comment on the news, which was
earlier reported by CNBC.
CNBC reported that the value of the deal would have been
around $8 billion, but the source said that number would include
debt.