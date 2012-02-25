* Sprint would have offered 30 pct premium - source
* Sprint board pulled the plug at the last-minute - source
* Sprint management, board agreed on decision - source
* MetroPCS up 8.2 pct aftermarket, Sprint off 0.4 pct
By Paritosh Bansal and Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, Feb 24 Sprint Nextel Corp's
board vetoed a multibillion dollar purchase of
smaller rival MetroPCS Communications at the last-minute
this week, sources said, in a surprise move that could throw the
future of Sprint CEO Dan Hesse into question.
Sprint's board decided at a meeting on Wednesday
against going ahead with the purchase, pulling the plug on a
deal that was at least weeks in the making and expected to be
announced as soon as this week, one of the sources said.
MetroPCS and Sprint declined to comment.
The reasons for the board's decision could not be
immediately determined, but another source familiar with the
situation said there was no split between the board and Hesse.
Sprint's board and management decided to pull out
because it was not the right time to do the deal, the source
added.
Sprint has been struggling to find its footing for the
last several years, and buying a company that is worth more than
half its market value would have significantly strained its
already stretched finances.
"The question now is what happens to Dan Hesse," said
Craig Moffett, an analyst at Alliance Bernstein. "It's very
unusual for a deal to get this far, for it to be recommended by
the buyer's CEO, and for it then to be rejected by the buyer's
board."
The deal would have offered MetroPCS a premium of
about 30 percent in cash and stock , the source said.
MetroPCS has a market capitalization of $4.2 billion, while
Sprint has a market value of about $7.5 billion. MetroPCS shares
rose 8.2 percent in after-market trading on Friday, while Sprint
fell about 0.4 percent.
A 30 percent premium seemed "irrational" and would have
hurt Sprint shareholders, Roe Equity Research Kevin Roe said.
He described the veto of the deal as "a vote of
no-confidence" in Hesse from the board.
"He's on a short leash," Roe said. "The board did the
right thing, thank God. It's remarkable this deal got this
far."
The timing for a deal raised some eyebrows, given that
Sprint is already weighed down by a costly $7 billion network
upgrade and a $15 billion commitment to Apple Inc for
its iPhone deal.
"The execution risk at Sprint is already at an
extremely heightened level. To pile this acquisition on would be
irresponsible," Roe said.
Since he joined four years ago, Hesse has been working
to undo the damage caused by Sprint's disastrous purchase of
Nextel in 2005.
That deal saddled Sprint with technology problems and a
costly second network it plans to shut down next year. Since the
Nextel deal it has faced heavy losses of contract
customers.
Sprint investors are already skeptical about whether it
can pull off its massive network overhaul without hitches.
Another acquisition could add to the complexity for the company,
which is already borrowing billions of dollars for that project.
"It would have been a challenge for Sprint to integrate
this well," Stifel Nicolaus analyst Christopher King said.
Sprint may have seen MetroPCS as a good fit because
both companies have a similar network technology and target
cost-conscious customers who pay for calls in advance.
"Their technology would have meshed relatively well,
and their market positionings are relatively complementary,"
Moffett said. "But Sprint is cash-poor, and a large incremental
debt burden would be difficult for Sprint to shoulder."
CNBC, which first reported the news, said the
value of the deal would have been around $8 billion. But one of
the sources said that number would include debt.
Whether or not the deal's collapse will change Hesse's
future at Sprint, King said that it would at least make his
tenure there more uncomfortable.
"Assuming the story is correct, certainly he
and the board have a significantly different vision for the
company right now," King said. "Either way it's awfully
embarrassing for Hesse."