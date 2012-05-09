PRECIOUS-Gold slips as UK election surprise benefits dollar

* Gold in sterling terms hits near 2-month peak * Palladium hits highest since September 2014 * GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl (Updates throughout, adds LONDON dateline) By Jan Harvey LONDON, June 9 Gold fell for a third day on Friday after British elections failed to deliver a clear majority for Prime Minister Theresa May, knocking the pound sharply lower and helping lift the dollar index to its highest since late May. The snap poll w