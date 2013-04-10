BRIEF-Fiera Capital reports appointments in management team
* Fiera Capital - announce Jean-Guy Desjardins, chairman of board and chief executive officer, will now assume position of president of Fiera Capital
NEW YORK, April 10 Deutsche Telekom on Wednesday sweetened its terms for the proposed merger between T-Mobile USA and MetroPCS Communications due to pressure from activist investors and proxy advisory firms.
Deutsche Telekom, the parent of T-Mobile USA, said it would reduce the debt burden for the combined company by $3.8 billion and lower the interest rate on the debt by 50 basis points.
* Fiera Capital - announce Jean-Guy Desjardins, chairman of board and chief executive officer, will now assume position of president of Fiera Capital
May 31 Fitch Ratings Inc downgraded MetLife Inc.'s Brighthouse Financial Inc unit on Wednesday, citing a "deterioration in the company's projected capitalization metrics."