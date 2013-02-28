* Paulson could support restructured deal
* Objects to debt, interest levels, exchange ratio
* Deutsche Telekom will stick with current terms -source
By Sinead Carew and Nadia Damouni
NEW YORK, Feb 28 Paulson & Co, the largest
shareholder of MetroPCS Communications Inc, said it will
vote against the wireless service provider's proposed merger
with T-Mobile USA, a unit of Deutsche Telekom AG,
unless the companies sweeten the deal.
Paulson, owner of 36.3 million shares or 9.9 percent of
MetroPCS stock, is following in the footsteps of another
shareholder, P. Schoenfeld Asset Management LP (PSAM). PSAM,
whose holdings represented 1.66 percent of MetroPCS shares at
year end, is leading a proxy battle against the merger.
Paulson said on Thursday that, while the deal has strategic
merits, the merged company would have "too much debt at too high
an interest rate to be competitive" and it complained about the
exchange ratio for MetroPCS shareholders.
The firm said, however, that it could change its view if the
companies restructured the deal. But MetroPCS said on Thursday
that it beleives the proposed deal is in the best interest of
MetroPCS and its shareholders. An official for T-Mobile USA was
not immediately available for comment.
In response to the Paulson statement, one source close to
the deal said that Deutsche Telekom was still committed to the
current terms. The person asked not to be named as any talks
around the deal are private.
Given the current deal terms, Paulson believes MetroPCS
would be worth more as a stand-alone company because it would be
free to pursue a stand-alone strategy while seeking higher value
strategic transactions.
But Paulson said it could support a deal with T-Mobile USA
if Deutsche Telekom restructured the terms of the deal "with
reduced amounts of intercompany debt, a lower interest rate on
that debt, added cash and a higher exchange ratio for MetroPCS
shareholders."
MetroPCS agreed to merge with T-Mobile USA in October in a
reverse merger deal that would leave Deutsche Telekom with a 74
percent stake in the combined company. As part of the deal
MetroPCS will declare a 1-for-2 reverse stock split and pay $1.5
billion in cash to its shareholders.
MetroPCS shareholders are due to vote on the deal on March
28. MetroPCS shares closed at $9.80 on Thursday. The stock has
fallen from $11.52 since Oct. 1, the day before it emerged that
MetroPCS was in talks with T-Mobile USA.