China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
March 28 MetroPCS Communications Inc : * Sued by shareholders seeking to block merger with Deutsche Telekom ag's
t-Mobile USA--court filing * Merger fund, others seek preliminary injunction to halt April 12 Metropcs
shareholder vote on merger * Plaintiffs say Metropcs proxy misrepresents or omits information that
shareholders need to know before voting * Plaintiffs also seek damages in the event they fail to win injunction and the
merger is completed * Lawsuit against Metropcs filed Thursday in Manhattan federal court
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)