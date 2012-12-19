MADRID Dec 19 Majority shareholders in Spain's
real estate firm Metrovacesa will launch a tender offer
to delist the company, a source with knowledge of the matter
said on Wednesday.
Spanish banks Santander, Bankia, BBVA
, Sabadell and Popular currently own
95.6 percent of Metrovacesa, which they obtained four years ago
in exchange for its massive debt.
Metrovacesa is one of the biggest real estate firms that
expanded during Spain's decade-long property boom and ran into
trouble when the bubble burst five years ago.
Trading in Metrovacesa shares was suspended at 1610 GMT.