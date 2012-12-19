Brazil's BR Properties talking to advisors about potential share offering
SAO PAULO, June 2 Brazilian real estate company BR Properties SA is contacting advisors for a potential share offering, the company said in a securities filing on Friday.
MADRID Dec 19 Spain's real estate firm Metrovacesa on Wednesday said its majority shareholders had agreed to launch a tender offer to buy all outstanding shares and delist the company.
The shareholders launching the offer are Spanish banks Santander, BBVA, Sabadell and Popular.
The offer price was set at 2.28 euros per share. Shares in Metrovacesa were trading at 0.83 euros at 1610 GMT when they were suspended by the stock market regulator after climbing around 15 percent during the day.
WASHINGTON, June 2 U.S. discount retailer Dollar Express has filed a lawsuit accusing rival Family Dollar and its parent company Dollar Tree Inc of driving it out of business, the third government-required divestiture to fail in recent years.