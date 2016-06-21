MADRID, June 21 Property companies Merlin
and Metrovacesa have signed an agreement to form
Spain's largest real estate group by rental assets, according to
a company filing with the stock market regulator.
The agreement has the backing of Metrovacesa shareholders
Banco Santander, BBVA and Banco Popular
which will hold a combined 31.2 percent stake in Merlin
after he merger.
The new group will have a net asset value of almost 5
billion euros ($5.63 billion) gross annual revenue of 450
million euros.
Metrovacesa's 2.1 billion euros of assets will be split
between Merlin, subsidiary Testa Residencial and a new company
controlled by Metrovacesa's shareholders.
Santander said in a separate statement that it would own
21.95 percent of Merlin and 46.21 percent of Testa Residencial.
The merger still needs to be approved by each company's
shareholders and given the green light by competition
regulators, the companies said.
($1 = 0.8884 euros)
(Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Angus Berwick; Editing by
David Goodman)