MILAN, March 18 Italy's Metroweb, owned by
infrastructure fund F2i and state holding Cassa Depositi e
Prestiti, said on Friday it would invest more than 900 million
euros ($1.01 billion) to lay cables for fibre-to-the-home
broadband network in 10 major cities.
The works, which are expected to be completed within three
years, will target Rome, Naples, Bari, Florence, Venice,
Palermo, Verona, Genoa, Bologna and Turin.
Italy's biggest phone group Telecom Italia is
separately talking with Metroweb over bringing fibre-to-the-home
to 250 Italian towns and cities and the two companies have
submitted a joint proposal to the regulator for approval.
($1 = 0.8875 euros)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Crispian Balmer)