MILAN May 19 The formal bid presented by Italian utility Enel for Metroweb values the fibre-optic company at 806 million euros ($904 million),two sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

Enel will then be asked by Metroweb shareholder Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) to raise its offer to 820 million euros to match a rival bid by Italian phone incumbent Telecom Italia, one of the sources said.

Metroweb is controlled by CDP, through its CDP Equity division, and infrastructure fund F2i.

($1 = 0.8921 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Stephen Jewkes)