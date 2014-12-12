(Removes extra word in headline)
By Stefano Rebaudo
MILAN Dec 12 Infrastructure fund F2i is
considering a gradual exit from its controlling stake in Italian
fiber optic network provider Metroweb and may take a decision on
the sale in the first quarter of next year, two sources close to
the matter said.
Italy's former phone monopoly Telecom Italia and
the Italian arm of global mobile phone group Vodafone
have both expressed interest in buying Metroweb to expand their
fixed broadband business.
According to the sources, F2i will evaluate the business
plans of potential buyers on top of the price offered for its
stake. They said F2i could sell the stake gradually in order to
maximize value.
Some analysts have valued Metroweb at around 400 million
euros ($497 million).
($1 = 0.8044 euros)
