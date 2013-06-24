MILAN, June 24 Italian broadband company
Metroweb is in talks with mobile phone operators Vodafone Italia
and Wind, a unit of Russia's Vimpelcom, to
extend a broadband commercial deal to other cities, two sources
close to the matter told Reuters.
"Metroweb has already a commercial agreement with Vodafone
and Wind covering Milan," one of them said. "It is verifying the
possibility of replicating the deal in other cities."
Metroweb, controlled by state-backed financing agency Cassa
Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) and infrastructure fund F2i, has an
investment plan which aims to bring fiber optic cables to 30
Italian cities.
To be economically viable, the investment plan needs to
ensure that there are enough clients to use the infrastructure.
Talks with the two mobile operators, however, have been
slowed by Telecom Italia's recent decision to spin-off its
fixed-line access network. Any deal with Vodafone and Wind is
expected to be finalised in the medium term.
The companies could not be reached for comment.
The spinoff, which could be completed in up to 18 months,
could pave the way for a sale of a stake in the network company
to CDP. The second source said under the spinoff plan, Metroweb
would be incorporated into the new entity.
The board of Telecom Italia approved on May 30 a plan to
hive off fixed-line network assets into a new company, a move
that could help it raise cash and that could trigger a
regulatory overhaul.