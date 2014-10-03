CAPRI, Italy Oct 3 Two shareholders in Italy's
fibre optic network provider Metroweb said on Friday they were
unaware of any plans to sell a stake in the company owned by
infrastructure fund F2i to Telecom Italia.
Fastweb CEO Alberto Calcagno and Franco Bassanini, chairman
of state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), made the
comments after a source had said Telecom Italia was due to start
talks over buying the F2i stake in Metroweb.
Fastweb owns 10.6 percent of Metroweb while CDP holds an
indirect interest via its FSI fund.
Metroweb is 87 percent controlled by Metroweb Italia, which
in turns is 53.8 percent owned by F2i and 46.2 percent owned by
FSI.
Earlier, a source close to the matter said that Telecom
Italia CEO Marco Patuano was given a mandate from the board of
directors to negotiate the acquisition of infrastructure fund
F2i's stake in Italian fibre optic network provider Metroweb.
