By Jussi Rosendahl

HELSINKI, Oct 31 Packaging paperboard maker Metsa Board gave a weaker-than-expected outlook for the fourth quarter, saying the global economic slowdown had made its food industry customers cautious.

The Finnish company on Thursday reported a third-quarter adjusted operating profit of 25.0 million euros, roughly in line with market expectations, and said it expected around the same amount for this quarter.

Analysts expected profit to rise to around 30 million euros in the fourth quarter. The company's shares fell 3.5 percent to 2.23 euros by 1454 GMT.

Metsa Board said orders for folding boxboard, its main product used in the packaging of tea, cereal and chocolate, had slowed recently.

"We have now some concerns in the food segment especially... in the last weeks (its) order inflows have been about 10 percent lower than normally," chief executive Mikko Helander told a conference call.

The company is Europe's market leader in folding boxboard with some 35 percent of the region's manufacturing capacity, and most of its paperboard sales come from global brandowners such as Unilever and Nestle.

CEO Helander added the orders from food packaging customers may remain slow during the coming months.

The weak signs surprised the market as Metsa had earlier this autumn talked about possible price increases in paperboard.

"Now those talks have been replaced by weakening order books and a flat fourth quarter," said analyst Karri Rinta from Handelsbanken.

Metsa Board, formerly known as M-real, eliminated most of its paper production in the past few years and now focuses on more profitable consumer packaging.

Shares have more than doubled over the past three years as investors welcomed the shift as a move to a more stable business model.

Analysts on average had forecast Metsa Board's 2013 core operating profit to rise to 134 million euros from an expected 78.5 million euros this year, but Rinta said they now needed to reconsider.

"That is totally unrealistic, and that is why the share is falling like this," he said.