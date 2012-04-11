* Metsaliitto, M-real to sell 24.9 pct stake in Metsa Fibre
* Itochu to pay 472 mln euros for the stake
* Deal subject to competition authority approval
HELSINKI, April 11 Finnish forestry cooperative
Metsaliitto and board maker M-real said they will
sell a 24.9 percent stake in pulp firm Metsa Fibre for 472
million euros ($617.5 million) to Japan's Itochu Corporation
.
Metsa Fibre's previous name was Metsa Botnia.
The deal requires approval from Germany's competition
authority and is expected to be closed by the end of the second
quarter.
Metsaliitto said it will use its option to buy UPM-Kymmene's
11 percent shareholding in Metsa Fibre for 150
million euros when the Itochu deal is finalised.
After the deals Metsaliitto will own 50.2 percent of Metsa
Fibre, while M-real and Itochu both will have 24.9 percent
stakes.
M-real, which will receive 138 million euros from the deal,
said it will book a capital gain of 88 million euros in the
second quarter.
($1 = 0.7644 euros)
(Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Mark Potter)