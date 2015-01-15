* Valmet buys process automation systems business

HELSINKI, Jan 15 Finland's Valmet, a maker of pulp and paper production machines, is buying a process automation systems business from engineering group Metso for 340 million euros ($397 million), it said on Thursday.

Valmet shares jumped 6.7 percent to 10.78 euros by 1330 GMT, with some analysts saying it had got a good price.

"Some were expecting the business to fetch a better price, but because it's so specialized in paper and pulp there likely wasn't much interest in it," Pohjola analyst Pekka Spolander said.

The deal will broaden Valmet's product portfolio, and modestly lift average margins at Metso, analysts said.

Metso said it expected to book a significant capital gain on closing of the deal. Its shares were up 0.6 percent to 23.64 euros.

Analysts were not surprised by the deal, as Metso had been mulling the sale of the division after reviewing its strategy last year.

The business, with annual sales of about 300 million euros, will serve Valmet's industrial markets, and analysts said it could have been moved to Valmet sooner, when the company was spun off from Metso at the beginning of 2014.

Metso, which had sales of about 3.8 billion euros in 2013, makes grinding mills and crushers for miners, and valves and pumps for the oil and gas industry.

Valmet, a rival to Austria-based Andritz and Germany's Voith, made 2.6 billion euros of sales in its last reported financial year.

The Finnish state owns more than 11 percent in both firms.

($1 = 0.8551 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl and Anna Ercanbrack; Editing by David Clarke and Mark Potter)