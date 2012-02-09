* Q4 op. profit 188.5 mln euros vs 175 mln euros in poll

* Q4 order intake 1.3 bln euros, down 12 pct y/y

* Expects 2012 sales, EBITA to improve (Adds quote, share reaction)

HELSINKI, Feb 9 Finnish engineering firm Metso reported a bigger-than-expected rise in quarterly profit thanks to strong demand for equipment including mining machinery.

Fourth-quarter operating profit rose 43 percent to 188.5 million euros ($249.84 million), the company said on Thursday, beating an average estimate of 175 million euros in a Reuters poll.

"Looking at our customer industries it seems that mining continues to be very active and demand for both equipment and services is expected to stay good," Metso Chief Executive Matti Kahkonen said in a statement.

But he also pointed to slower demand from the forestry industry at the end of last year, and said he expected the weak conditions to continue for a while. Metso makes paper machines as well as machines used by mining and construction companies.

New orders in the fourth quarter dropped 12 percent from a year earlier to 1.3 billion euros, below 1.63 billion mean forecast in the poll.

Metso's order book stood at 5.3 billion euros at the end of December and it said orders worth around 4 billion euros were expected to be delivered in 2012, a sign sales in 2012 were off to a good start.

The company forecast full-year sales and earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) will improve from 2011.

It also proposed a dividend of 1.70 euros per share and said its board would consider later this year if an extra dividend should be paid.

Metso shares were down 1.1 pct at 34.07 euros, while the STOXX Europe 600 Industrial Goods & Services Index was 0.1 pct lower at 1110 GMT. ($1=0.7545 euros) (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)