HELSINKI Jan 11 Finnish engineering firm Metso is planning temporary layoffs in its domestic workforce due to weak demand for paper machines, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

Spokesman Jussi Ollila said the company is talking with employees about cutting the equivalent of 50 full-year jobs among a workforce of 800 in Jyvaskyla and Jarvenpaa over four months, starting in March.

Metso, which also makes machinery for mining and construction companies, is one of the top global producers of paper machines. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)