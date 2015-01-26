Jan 26 Metso Oyj : * says strengthens its complete offering for mining

customers by acquiring certain intellectual property rights related to

Rexnord's Falk mill products business * Says the value of the acquisition is not disclosed * Says acquisition allows it to provide replacement gears and pinions for

customers utilizing original equipment manufacturer drawings and

specifications for mills and kilns, and includes some key mill products

specialists (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)