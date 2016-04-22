* Metso EBITA 28 pct lower in quarter, misses forecast
* New orders fall 10 pct as miners delay orders
* Metso shares fall 6 percent following results
(Adds analyst comment, share reaction)
HELSINKI, April 22 Finnish engineering group
Metso posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit
and new orders on Friday as miners delayed buying its grinding
mills and crushers.
Nordic mining equipment makers are struggling as mining
groups cut spending due to low metal prices and uncertainty over
growth in top metals consumer China.
Metso shares fell after it reported adjusted earnings before
interest, tax and amortization were 28 percent lower than a year
ago at 56 million euros ($63 million), missing the consensus of
68.5 million in a Reuters poll.
New orders fell 10 percent to 663 million euros, compared to
analysts' average expectations of 679 million euros.
"Orders and net sales were at a low level in the project
businesses during the first quarter, as uncertainties in the
markets tend to slow down both the decision-making relating to
new orders and the execution of ongoing projects," chief
executive Matti Kahkonen said in a statement.
Metso, which also makes valves and pumps for the oil and gas
industry, said it expects demand to remain weak for mining
equipment and satisfactory for other products and services.
It did not put a figure on its profit outlook for this year.
Shares in the company had fallen by 6 percent by 0745 GMT.
"The company should give a more exact guidance. The current
outlook doesn't tell enough about developments in different
business sectors, and just raises more uncertainty," said Juha
Kinnunen, analyst at Inderes Equity Research.
