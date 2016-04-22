* Metso EBITA 28 pct lower in quarter, misses forecast

* New orders fall 10 pct as miners delay orders

* Metso shares fall 6 percent following results (Adds analyst comment, share reaction)

HELSINKI, April 22 Finnish engineering group Metso posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit and new orders on Friday as miners delayed buying its grinding mills and crushers.

Nordic mining equipment makers are struggling as mining groups cut spending due to low metal prices and uncertainty over growth in top metals consumer China.

Metso shares fell after it reported adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortization were 28 percent lower than a year ago at 56 million euros ($63 million), missing the consensus of 68.5 million in a Reuters poll.

New orders fell 10 percent to 663 million euros, compared to analysts' average expectations of 679 million euros.

"Orders and net sales were at a low level in the project businesses during the first quarter, as uncertainties in the markets tend to slow down both the decision-making relating to new orders and the execution of ongoing projects," chief executive Matti Kahkonen said in a statement.

Metso, which also makes valves and pumps for the oil and gas industry, said it expects demand to remain weak for mining equipment and satisfactory for other products and services.

It did not put a figure on its profit outlook for this year. Shares in the company had fallen by 6 percent by 0745 GMT.

"The company should give a more exact guidance. The current outlook doesn't tell enough about developments in different business sectors, and just raises more uncertainty," said Juha Kinnunen, analyst at Inderes Equity Research. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl and Tuomas Forsell; Editing by Alexander Smith)