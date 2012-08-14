Mettl, an online skill assessment platform has received $4 million in funding in its Series A round led by IndoUS Venture Partners and its existing investors. As part of the transaction, Vani Kola, MD, IndoUS Venture Partners, will join the board of the startup.

The startup had earlier raised angel rounds from Blume Ventures and other investors like Sasha Mirchandani, Puranjaya Singh, Sunil Sharma and Naveen Tewari.

"Mettl is scalable and applicable for global companies. It is poised to become a global player and continue to expand the use cases of their strong proprietary technology to multiple business applications," said Kola.

Founded in 2010 by Ketan Kapoor, an IIT Rourkee and IIM-Kolkata alumnus, and Tonmoy Shingal, an IIT Kanpur and IIM-Bangalore product, Mettl is an assessment platform to measure, analyse and improve professional skills across multiple industries. The assessment platform is primarily used for screening pre-hires for recruitments (both entry level and experienced profiles) and for employees for competency tracking/ training across aptitude, personality and technical aspects.

In addition, job portals, education companies, large publishers, colleges/institutions and training/skill improvement companies are also using Mettl for their business needs. The startup's clientele includes large IT services companies as well as young product companies and startups like Cleartrip.com, Monster.com, InMobi, Comviva, The Times Group, Myntra.com and iXiGO, among others.

Shingal, co-founder and COO, Mettl, said "Our focus is to measure skills accurately in the way they should be measured; but we are also working to make it easier and hassle free to create, manage and conduct assessments."

The startup is also developing an automatic invigilation technology that can do away with the need to have manual proctoring even for large high stakes assessments.

