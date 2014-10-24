LONDON Oct 24 German money manager Metzler has
appointed F&C Investments to oversee ethical investing for 12
billion euros of Metzler's assets under management, F&C
Investments said in a statement.
The mandate covers Metzler's equity and corporate debt
mutual funds and special institutional funds.
The agreement covers the environment, corporate ethics,
human rights, labour conditions, public health and corporate
governance.
Metzler already has 11 billion euros in assets under
management in Germany covered by F&C's responsible engagement
overlay product, F&C said.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Clare Hutchison)