BRIEF-AAR says CFO Timothy Romenesko to retire effective Dec 31, 2017
* AAR CFO Timothy J. Romenesko announces plans to retire after 36 years of service
Sept 26Mevis Medical Solutions AG :
* Said on Thursday it had entered into collaborative software development agreement with Hologic, Inc.
* Said agreement relates to development of software applications for certain of Hologic's mammography products
* Says Q1 new retail motorcycle sales in Asia Pacific hurt by Japan which was down behind weak industry - earnings presentation