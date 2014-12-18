Baidu to launch autonomous car technology in July
April 18 Baidu Inc said on Tuesday it would open its self-driving car technology for restricted environment in July this year.
Dec 18MeVis Medical Solutions AG :
* Said on Wednesday Executive Board and Supervisory Board would carefully review offer of VMS Deutschland Holdings GmbH and publish a statement within two weeks after publication of offer document
* Said that according to initial assessment Executive Board and Supervisory Board welcome takeover offer in principal and consider Varian Medical Systems a reliable partner for further development of MeVis Medical Solutions AG
* MRG and Mandalay Resources Corporation enter a heads of agreement for mrg to farm in to norrliden vms project in sweden