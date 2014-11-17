Nov 17 Mevis Medical Solutions AG :

* Says Q3 sales of 3.6 million euros exceed first two quarters of 2014 (prev. year: 3.6 million euros)

* Says 9-month EBIT slightly lower at 3.2 million euros(prev. year: 3.5 million euros)

* Says 9-month sales of 9.7 million euros in line with previous year

* Says 9-month profit for period up sharply to 3.5 million euros (prev. year: 2.9 million euros) thanks to good financial result

* Says anticipates a slight decline in sales to between 12.0 million euros and 12.5 million euros in 2014

* Says 9-month EBITDA down by 7 pct, from 4.7 million euros to 4.4 million euros

* Says expects FY EBIT to fall slightly to between 3.0 million euros and 3.5 million euros