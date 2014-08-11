Aug 11 Mevis Medical Solutions AG : * Says sales stable in Q2 at EUR 3.2 million (prev. year: EUR 3.2 million) * Says H1 net profit slightly higher at EUR 1.7 million (prev. year: EUR 1.6

million) * Says H1 earnings before interest and taxes decreased slightly to EUR 1.8

million (prev. year: EUR 2.0 million) * Says completion of lung screening software solution expected in the third

quarter * Says at EUR 6.1 million, sales in H1 marginally lower than in the previous

year (EUR 6.2 million) * Says for 2014 expects slight decline in sales to EUR 12.0 mllion- EUR12.5

million * Says for 2014 anticipate EBIT of EUR 3.0 million to EUR 3.5 million * Says for 2014 expect liquidity of EUR 15.0 million to EUR 16.0 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage