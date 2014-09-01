BRIEF-Moscow Exchange to delist Razgulay Group
* Says to delist Razgulay Group as of May 12 Source text: http://bit.ly/2qepFqn
(Refiles to add source link for Eikon)
Sept 1Mewa :
* Said on Friday H1 revenue 3.8 million zlotys vs 4 million zlotys year ago
* Said H1 operating loss 238,000 zlotys vs operating loss of 1.2 million zlotys year ago
* Said H1 net profit 2.8 million zlotys vs net loss of 2.1 million zlotys year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Says to delist Razgulay Group as of May 12 Source text: http://bit.ly/2qepFqn
* Says to delist UTinet as of May 12 due to bankruptcy Source text: http://bit.ly/2qepFqn