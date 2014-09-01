(Refiles to add source link for Eikon)

Sept 1Mewa :

* Said on Friday H1 revenue 3.8 million zlotys vs 4 million zlotys year ago

* Said H1 operating loss 238,000 zlotys vs operating loss of 1.2 million zlotys year ago

* Said H1 net profit 2.8 million zlotys vs net loss of 2.1 million zlotys year ago

