NEW YORK Oct 28 New York's Metropolitan
Transportation Authority (MTA), operator of the largest urban
transport network in the United States, approved on Wednesday a
reduced $29 billion investment program.
The board's approval comes after a year of wrangling over
funding that came to a head when state and city authorities
reached an agreement earlier this month.
Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio
were involved in a public showdown over the program, which was
eventually reduced from the MTA's original proposal last year
for $32 billion of investments.
"This revised capital program will reduce costs and deliver
projects more efficiently without cutting any projects or the
benefits they will bring to our customers," said MTA chairman
and chief executive Thomas Prendergast in a statement.
The capital plan, which runs over five years through 2019,
is designed to modernize and expand New York's city's aging
subway system and invest in suburban rail networks, city buses
and other infrastructure.
The plan will now go to a state review board made of
representatives of the state legislature, the governor's office
and the mayor's office. The board has 30 days to veto the
program after which the MTA can push ahead with projects.
Funding will include $8.3 billion form the state, $2.5
billion from New York City and $6.4 billion in federal funds.
The MTA will fund $11.8 billion.
