Nov 13 Mex Polska SA :

* Reported on Wednesday Q3 revenue was 13.1 million zlotys versus 10.6 million zlotys last year

* Q3 operating profit was 846,091 zlotys versus 1.2 million zlotys a year ago

* Q3 net profit was 650,298 zlotys versus 629,978 zlotys a year ago

