By Luc Cohen
| MEXICO CITY
MEXICO CITY Aug 7 Mexico's soda lobby fought
back on Wednesday against those who blame carbonated drinks for
the country's rising obesity rate, now higher than in the United
States, pointing to lack of exercise and fried foods as the real
culprits.
A United Nations report released last month put Mexico's
obesity rate at 32.8 percent of adults, just above 31.8 percent
in the United States, making Mexico the fattest country in the
Western Hemisphere excluding Belize and some small Caribbean
Islands.
At slightly more than 12 ounces per day, Mexican per capita
carbonated drink consumption rates are among the world's
highest. The country's advocacy groups have seized on this
statistic to launch an anti-soda ad campaign in Mexico City
subways.
But Mexico's association of soft drink producers ANPRAC on
Wednesday refused to accept that high soda consumption rates are
behind the obesity rise, calling the ad campaign
"misinformation."
The group acknowledged the public health threat caused by
obesity. But it blamed it on the lack of exercise and love of
fried foods in Latin America's No. 2 economy and promised to
help combat them.
"We have a responsibility to motivate people to change their
behavior towards healthier lifestyles," said Emilio Herrera, the
group's director. "That's what's going to help us to confront
this public health problem."
The soda lobby began airing an advertisement on Tuesday
encouraging healthier lifestyles, with images of people jogging
and eating salads.
On its website, the group claims that soft drinks "form part
of the Mexican diet."
But international health experts, including Kelly Brownell,
dean of Duke University's public policy school and an obesity
specialist, are skeptical of ANPRAC's arguments.
"The strongest scientific link between any category of food
and obesity is with sugared beverages," Brownell said. "If
you're going to address obesity, you need to begin somewhere,
and why not begin where the science is strongest?"
In a June speech, World Health Organization director
Margaret Chan criticized efforts by "Big Soda" to fight
potential regulations by blaming obesity on poor individual
decision-making.
"This is not a failure of individual will-power," Chan said.
"This is a failure of political will to take on big business."
Obesity puts people at greater risk of developing diabetes,
which afflicts 10.6 million Mexicans, according to Danish
pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk, a leading supplier of
insulin to Mexico.
Mexico's soft drink lobby includes the local bottlers of
both the Coca Cola Co and Pepsico Inc.