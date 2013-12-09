By Lizbeth Diaz
| MEXICO CITY
MEXICO CITY Dec 9 Mexican authorities found the
bodies of eight kidnap victims, some dismembered, on a highway
in the troubled southern state of Guerrero where government
troops have been deployed to stem violence, officials said on
Monday.
The victims were all related and their bodies were
identified by relatives. Some of the dismembered bodies were
placed in plastic bags.
The bodies included two women, said an official with the
local prosecutor's office who declined to be identified.
Authorities are still searching for three more people who were
kidnapped with the group last Thursday.
Guerrero, home to the resort city of Acapulco, is one of
Mexico's most violent states. Drug cartels are battling for
lucrative trafficking routes to the United States and fighting
over territory for kidnapping and extortion rackets.
Security in the state has been ramped up at various times
over the past few years, including after the discovery of dozens
of bodies in clandestine graves, battles between rival groups
and the burning of entire villages.
But the violence has not ceased and 2012 ended with more
than 2,600 killings. Many armed self-defense groups have formed.
Since former President Felipe Calderon launched a
military-led crackdown on drug cartels in early 2007, more than
80,000 people have been killed.
The numbers of killings have fallen slightly since President
Enrique Pena Nieto took office last December. But analysts say
the violence has continued and even spread to new areas with no
major changes in security strategy.
