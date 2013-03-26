BRIEF-Industrivarden says NAV SEK 220/share on May 31
* Says on May 31 net asset value was SEK 220 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, March 26 A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck in Mexico on Tuesday, centered six miles (9.6 km) west of Pinotepa Nacional in Oaxaca, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.
The quake, which struck at 13:04 GMT, was 20.5 miles (33 km) deep, the USGS said.
The quake was felt in Mexico City, where buildings shook, a Reuters reporter said. (Reporting by Vicki Allen and Michael O'Boyle)
* Says on May 31 net asset value was SEK 220 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Refers to articles titled "UE owners said to have picked perennial for talks" published in bloomberg and business times today