Oct 26 Mexican industrial conglomerate Mexichem posted on Friday a jump in third-quarter profit from a year before, driven by recent acquisitions that boosted sales.

Profit rose to 1.291 billion pesos ($100 million) in the July-September period, up from 37 million pesos in the third quarter last year.

Quarterly revenue rose 44 percent to 17.8 billion pesos from 12.4 billion pesos a year earlier.

Mexichem shares fell 0.92 percent to 64.60 pesos in local market trading Friday morning.