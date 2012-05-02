Brazil's Vale signs $2 bln credit line, replacing 2013 agreement
SAO PAULO, June 9 Brazilian mining firm Vale SA said on Friday it had lined up a five-year $2 billion revolving credit facility, replacing a five-year $2 billion line agreed in 2013.
MEXICO CITY May 2 Mexican industrial conglomerate Mexichem said on Wednesday its first-quarter profit rose 46 percent, helped by higher prices for all its chemical products.
The company reported a quarterly profit of 1.814 billion pesos ($142 million), up from 1.245 billion pesos in the year-earlier quarter.
Mexichem, which has been expanding aggressively outside of Mexico, said in March it expected first-quarter revenue to rise.
The company on Wednesday confirmed that sales climbed 11 percent, in line with its March forecast, to 13.5 billion pesos from 12.2 billion pesos a year earlier.
Mexichem shares were up 0.4 percent at 48.63 pesos in local trading.
SAO PAULO, June 9 Brazilian mining firm Vale SA said on Friday it had lined up a five-year $2 billion revolving credit facility, replacing a five-year $2 billion line agreed in 2013.
TORONTO, June 9 Activist investor Carl Icahn reduced his stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world's biggest publicly traded copper miner, to 6.33 percent as of June 6, from 7.2 percent in late November, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.