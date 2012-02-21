* Company has grown through acquisitions
* Wavin buy makes it world's plastic pipe leader
Feb 21 Mexican industrial conglomerate
Mexichem on Tuesday posted a fourth-quarter net
profit of 146.8 million pesos ($10.5 million), an 84 percent
plunge from year-earlier results.
The global economic downturn, which hurt housing and
infrastructure investment in several of the countries where it
has operations, and foreign exchange losses were behind the
weaker bottomline results.
But its revenue in the October-to-December period rose 13
percent to 10.81 billion pesos from the same quarter of 2010.
Mexichem is one of a few Mexican companies that have been
expanding aggressively in international markets. Earlier this
month, the company said it was buying Dutch peer Wavin
for 531 million euros ($703 million) after sweetening
its offer a third time.
Mexichem has grown through takeovers to become a leading
plastic pipe maker in Latin America. Acquiring Wavin would make
it the world's biggest with annual sales of 4 billion euros,
giving it a foothold in Europe where it plans to expand further.
Its shares rose 0.58 percent to 48.18 pesos in mid-morning
trading on Tuesday.