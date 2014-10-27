BRIEF-BVF Partners reports 9.5 pct passive stake in Tocagen
* BVF Partners L.P. reports 9.5 percent passive stake in Tocagen Inc as on April 13, 2017 - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pmO5Bn) Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY Oct 27 Mexican chemicals and plastic pipe maker Mexichem on Monday posted a $47.62 million third-quarter profit, helped by a lower tax bill and higher revenue.
The company reported a loss of $61.65 million in the year-earlier period, when it was hurt by restructuring charges and a dip in revenue and core profit due to lower prices for its cooling gases. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter)
* Sl Green Realty Corp - CEO Marc Holliday's total compensation for 2016 was $17.3 million versus $23 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pMWco2) Further company coverage: