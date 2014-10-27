BRIEF-BVF Partners reports 9.5 pct passive stake in Tocagen
* BVF Partners L.P. reports 9.5 percent passive stake in Tocagen Inc as on April 13, 2017 - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pmO5Bn) Further company coverage:
(Adds revenue, background on acquisitions, share price, paragraphs 3-6)
MEXICO CITY Oct 27 Mexican chemicals and plastic pipe maker Mexichem on Monday posted a $47.62 million third-quarter profit, helped by a lower tax bill and higher revenue.
The company reported a loss of $61.65 million in the year-earlier period, when it was hurt by restructuring charges and a dip in revenue and core profit because of lower prices for its cooling gases.
Revenue rose 7.8 percent to $1.43 billion in the June-September period compared with the third quarter of 2013.
In August, Mexichem said it had reached a deal to pay $630 million to buy Tennessee-based plastic pipe maker Dura-Line Corporation from private equity firm CHS Capital.
Earlier in August, Mexichem said it had signed a deal to buy Germany-based Vestolit, a maker of durable plastics used for windows floorings and pipes, for 219 million euros.
Mexichem shares closed flat at 55.76 pesos before it reported its results. ($1 = 13.4235 pesos at end Sept) (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by David Gregorio)
* BVF Partners L.P. reports 9.5 percent passive stake in Tocagen Inc as on April 13, 2017 - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pmO5Bn) Further company coverage:
* Sl Green Realty Corp - CEO Marc Holliday's total compensation for 2016 was $17.3 million versus $23 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pMWco2) Further company coverage: