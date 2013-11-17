MEXICO CITY Nov 16 The bodies of seven people
were found buried in several hidden graves in a rural area near
the Mexican resort city of Acapulco, local media reported on
Saturday.
An anonymous caller alerted police to bodies buried in the
town of El Cayaco near the Pacific coast in Guerrero state, the
reports said.
The seven bodies, all men, were found in five graves,
magazine El Proceso said on its website.
The bodies were already decomposed, the newspaper Reforma
said.
Six other bodies were found on Thursday in hidden graves in
El Salto, another small town in the rural area outside of
Acapulco, once a fashionable international resort.
On Friday, 18 bodies were found buried in several buildings
in Michoacan, which borders Guerrero to the north.
Almost 80,000 people have died since former President Felipe
Calderon launched a campaign against drug cartels in 2006.
Since President Enrique Pena Nieto took office last
December, the number of killings has fallen slightly. But the
violence has continued and even spread to new areas, with no
major changes in security strategy, according to analysts.
(Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez; Editing by Peter Cooney)